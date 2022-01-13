How the Triangle is working to become an e-sports hub

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s no secret competitive video gaming has become a hot commodity among kids and adults alike.

E-sports is growing not only around the world and the Triangle wants to be a hub for it.

Wake Tech is just one area school where the new sport is making a big wave on campus.

“In the last year, we’ve developed an intercollegiate e-sports team and it’s been a tremendous success,” said Wake Tech Athletic Director Brian Anweiler. He added that all the success has led them to build a new e-sports arena at their Research Triangle Park campus

“I’ve got parents reach out to me and say my son or daughter wants to play esports can you explain this to me?”

Other schools like North Carolina State and UNC-Greensboro have received money from the state for funding toward e-sports. The Town of Cary is also looking to capitalize on the growing popularity of the sport.

“For the past two years, we have kind of been sporadically trying to host smaller type tournaments in the town. We don’t have full facilities for a large tournament,” said Doug McRainey, Town of Cary’s Director of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources. He told CBS 17 that plans are currently in the works to build a facility to house big tournaments for e-sports and other sports. One potential spot is the South Hills Mall.

“We would love to take advantage of that and to help Cary become known for gaming as a tournament location. That’s one of the motivating factors for this facility and what we’re trying to do.”

The Town of Cary is still in the planning stages of the project. Estimated costs could be anywhere between $109 and $124 million.