RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — One of Raleigh’s most popular holiday events, will be back this year.

Holiday Express at Pullen Park often sells out. The City of Raleigh has now released information about ticket sales for this year’s Holiday Express.

The event will take place from Nov. 29 through Dec. 15. Tickets go on sale Oct. 4.

Ticketing

Tickets will be sold online. The virtual queue opens at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 4. It can be accessed by clicking here.

Sales start at 9 a.m. The city says all guests in the queue will be randomized and placed into line.

Those arriving at the website after 9 a.m. will be placed at the end of the queue.

If you lose access to the site at any time, you will need to re-enter the queue.

Tickets are limited to eight per household, credit card, and IP Address. The city said any guests who have purchased more than eight tickets may have all the tickets canceled.

Tickets, in the form of a barcode, will be emailed to the email address you provide. If you do not see it, please check your SPAM folder, the email will come from Raleigh Parks.

Tickets are $16 plus tax per guest and are non-refundable, but they are transferrable. Tickets are transferrable between guests, not transferrable between nights. They may not be sold for more than face value. Tickets are required for all guests ages one and older and are not required for children 12 months and under.

Riding the train

Riding the train is a highlight for many visitors for Holiday Express.

The train time you purchase is the time you are required to ride. If you miss your train time, you may attempt to ride standby starting at 8:30 p.m.

Requests for changes to train times cannot be honored. Visitors are asked to arrive at the train station 15 minutes before their scheduled train time.

Other ticketing information

For information about the event or specific ticketing questions, you can call 919-996-6468 or email HolidayExpress@Raleighnc.gov

The resale of admission tickets for Holiday Express is limited in accordance with the certification from the Secretary of State of North Carolina.