RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Devereux Meadow Park design team has recently prepared a draft concept plan for the proposed new park.

The proposed Devereux Meadow Park site is located north of downtown Raleigh, at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Peace Street.

This photo, facing north, shows the outline of the project site with Capital Boulevard to the right and Peace Street along the bottom. (City of Raleigh photo)

Project background

This 14-acre site, formerly the site of the Devereux Meadow baseball stadium, is now used as a City of Raleigh maintenance facility.

The main natural feature of the existing site is a stream known as Pigeon House Branch, flowing along the western edge of the property.

Based on an overall park vision at this site over a decade in the works, the project scope is to transform the entire site into a new park composed of paths and trails, gathering spaces, natural areas, and a restored Pigeon House Branch. The future park will also have opportunities for public art and environmental and historical interpretation.

Devereux Meadow Park is intended to be a passive park. Passive parks have more of an emphasis on natural resources and elements such as trails, gathering areas, and overlooks – as opposed to active parks, which have more of an emphasis on sports and recreation.

Giving feedback

Raleigh Parks is asking for public feedback on this design.

Those willing to provide feedback are encouraged to view the concept design video before taking the online survey.

For more information on the project, visit publicinput.com/DevereuxMeadowPark.