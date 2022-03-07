CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 1.5 million people have already fled Ukraine.

However, there are still many men, women, and children stuck in the violence-filled country as Russian forces continue push through the border.

Triangle-area business owners are doing their part to help people thousands of miles away.

In a shop filled with eastern European snacks, pastries and products, Arthur Shwarts thinks about his family’s homeland often.

“My father is from Armenia and my mother is from Ukraine,” he said. “Every summer in my childhood, we spent in Ukraine at my grandpa’s house.”

Shwarts and his brother own Golden Hex in Cary.

He said he’s reminiscing even more right now as he watches the destruction and death from afar.

“They lived in Ternopil. We love that city. It’s beautiful with so many lakes,” Shwarts said. “We’re just tired of seeing this every day. To see every day people are losing their lives.”

Shwarts is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor.

This violence beings back horrible memories for his family.

“It was a big family (with) 6-7 kids. Just three survived,” he explained. “[My grandfather] never talked about the war, because when he talked about the war he started to cry.”

Shwarts has held collections at the store for medicine and supplies to send to Ukraine.

His wife, Lilia, is organizing two fundraiser concerts to help financially.

“It’s going to be classic music, different musicians. Some musicians will come from New York,” Shwarts said.

He told CBS 17 more customers have been coming into his store to show their support for Ukraine.

More customers have also been coming into Union Special. The bakery is participating in the “Bake for Ukraine” fundraiser through “Bakers Against Racism.”

“We sold out of 55 babka yesterday,” said owner Andrew Ullum.

He said that was just in two and a half hours. They’re now selling cookies through Tuesday to raise even more money to help.

“As large of an amount as we possibly can, just to help families and kids with any necessities they need,” Ullom said.

The proceeds will go to the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Ullom said the Russian invasion impacts everyone and everything, so he wants to do what he can to help.

“We believe what’s going on is wrong. As a business, we’re doing what we can do, and we can say to make sure we support the people who need help,” he added.

The benefit concert will be in Carrboro on March 19. Golden Hex is sponsoring the event. The event is still being planned.