RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As weather starts to cool down, millions of birds travel through North Carolina seeking warmer climates.

As they migrate, bright lights on buildings can attract and disorient nocturnal migrating birds. This can cause them to collide with buildings, threating migratory bird populations. It’s why the City of Raleigh is joining the Lights Out campaign yet again.

From now through November 30, the city is turning off all non-essential lighting in city facilities between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. Its good for the birds but also good for the city’s wallet and the environment as it saves on energy consumption bills.

The city participates in Lights Out during the spring and fall migration period and invites others to join the Lights Out initiative through the month of May.

Audubon North Carolina provides these recommendations to help make the skies a little darker during migration seasons: