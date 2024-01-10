RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday afternoon took a frightening turn when emergency alerts went off, telling people in North Raleigh to stay inside.

It all happened off of Lynn Road around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Raleigh Police said they were searching for a man with a gun, who was threatening to harm himself. That man was later found trying to steal a car.

Police initially didn’t know the man’s intention with the firearm and worked with county officials to alert them to the situation.

People in the area then received the Federal Wireless Emergency Alert, with the blaring sounds and pop-up notifications, telling them to shelter in place.

Those alerts are signs that something is going on and people need to pay attention.

A screenshot showing the Federal Wireless Emergency Alert that went out to people in the North Raleigh area Wednesday.

“Raleigh police reached out to us and said that they had an incident going on and these were the parameters, and they needed an alert of this type. Our folks worked on getting all the information, put it into the systems,” said Darshan Patel, the Operations Manager with Wake County Emergency Management.

Patel showed CBS17 crews how they blast out the information to everyone.

He explained there are two notification systems in the area.

For federal alerts, like Wednesday’s message, and Amber Alerts and Tornado Warnings, people do not need to sign up.

“We can draw a circle or a shape on a map and essentially provide some additional detail, some instructions, and be able to send that message out. And then all cell phone providers are required to then take that message and push it to everybody’s phones,” said Patel.

People do need to sign up, however, if they want the Ready Wake! Alerts.

By signing up, people can choose the areas and topics they want to get notifications about.

Patel told CBS17 officials are working hard to be extra communicative, after the Raleigh Mass Shooting in October 2022.

Victims and people in the Hedingham neighborhood voiced concerns that they were never alerted about an active shooter outside of their homes.

“Like with any event in our community, we try whether we’re involved or not, to make sure that we use that as an opportunity to learn. And so, after that, Raleigh police and us have been working together to make sure that when the time is appropriate, when the emergency arises and alert is needed, that we have the right mechanisms in place to do that,” said Patel. “We’re just trying to make sure that we utilize the tools more frequently to ensure people get the messaging that they want, while also not over messaging.”