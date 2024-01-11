RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Christmas trees are coming down but where do live trees go when its no longer the holidays?

In Wake County, people can drop off their trees to be turned into mulch for county park trails. The program started in 2012. Since then, more than 51,000 trees have been donated, equating to nearly 1,000 tons of mulch.

Last year, the county said 4,828 trees were dropped off and turned into 83 tons of mulch for the parks trails – enough trees to cover more than three acres of the average Christmas tree farm.

Tree drop offs can be done until Jan. 28 at eight locations.

The following Wake County solid waste convenience centers are open for tree drop-offs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week:

Additionally, the following Wake County parks will accept trees from 8 a.m. to sunset, seven days a week:

There is no charge to recycle a tree. All decorations must be removed before being taken to a drop off site.