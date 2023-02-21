RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County says they perform close to 10,000 food service facility inspections in 3,897 facilities every year.

That includes restaurants like Jacobo Ferrer Dominguez’s El Taco Market in Raleigh. He took over the restaurant almost 10 years ago.

“I take care of this business like a baby because for us it is a baby,” he said.

He’s ready to step in and manage a crisis at any time. Ferrer Dominguez knows the most important thing — aside from great tasting food — is making sure food is safe to eat.

His team works before and after restaurant hours to make the place sanitary – from dining room to the back of house.

“[If] the customers get a good impression from the first time in this place- they tell a friend, and they tell another friend and another friend,” said Ferrer Dominguez. His reputation as a clean place to eat is a point of pride.

Wake County has received a grant from the Food and Drug Administration to take food safety standards one step further.

“This is an elevated training process. FDA actually comes in here and taps one of our employees and we multiply that effect,” said Melissa Ham, environmental senior consultant for the county.

Meeting the federal standards is voluntary but Ham says it takes them from being a safety regulator to a partner.

“We’ve had a decline in risk factors since we’ve been enrolled in the program standards so that’s really a good thing,” she said.

Under the standards, county and restaurant operators work towards staying current with food codes, training staff on risk factors, and preparing for food-borne illness.

“If we are constantly in a consistent manner with enforcing the risk factors and our restaurant owners are being consistent with the way they go about doing things, it’s just safer food,” Ham said.

That partnership is appreciated by business owners like Ferrer Dominquez.

“We work together to make sure when you come, you enjoy the food and most important you’re safe,” said Ferrer Dominquez.

The county makes health scores and violations available to the public. To view sanitation scores and violations at Wake County restaurants, click here.