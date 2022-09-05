RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Earlier this year, a national lawsuit against major pharmaceutical companies resulted in a $26 billion settlement. Of that, $750 million was earmarked for North Carolina to be dispersed over the next 18 years.

Wake County is scheduled to get $36 million from that settlement. A little more than $1.3 million has already been paid to the county. The county worked with the community to develop a plan for how to use the money.

City staff identified five top priorities for use of the funds from their community meetings:

Criminal justice diversion

Evidence based addiction treatment

Early intervention

Recovery support services

Recovery housing support

Staff have also developed a budget for how to spend $4.85 million of settlement funding from fiscal year 23 through fiscal year 2024.

The following list is the proposed use for the funds:

Opioid Use Disorder Treatment: $2 million

Provide funding for Medication-Assisted Treatment for uninsured or underinsured individual with any medication approved for this purpose by the FDA and assist continuity of care for these individuals among community providers.

Provide flexible resources to support needs of individuals while engaged in OUD treatment.

Care Navigation: $1.5 million

Establish and equip team of navigators to support target populations to help individuals access addiction treatment, recovery support, harm reduction services, primary healthcare or other services or supports they need to improve their health or well-being.

Provide flexible resources to navigators to prevent harm and to help individuals overcome barriers to accessing and continuing with treatment services.

Early Identification and Intervention: $600,000

Expand education and training programs for youth, parents, community groups, coaches, youth ministers, employers, and others who encounter young people. Training would target early identification and intervention of problematic use of drugs or mental health conditions.

Housing Access and Support: $750,000

Provide access to housing for people with opioid use disorder including supportive housing, recovery housing, housing assistance programs, training for housing providers or recovery housing program that allow or integrate FDA-approved medication with other support services.

County commissioners are scheduled to vote on during their Tuesday evening meeting this week. That meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Wake County Justice Center, Room 2700 on the second floor.