RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Just like gas, rising crude oil prices also increase what it costs to make jet fuel.

Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas said record gas prices are now rivaling those of airline fares.

“I can’t tell you what’s going to happen tomorrow, much less next week or next month,” Wright said. “When we talk about airline tickets, the price of jet fuel is already factored in, you know, and if you bought your ticket already, your price is already locked in.”

But a price bump in the skies is expected, so she recommends booking now rather than later.

Wright said a direct impact on airfares could come if airlines did not buy futures, a longer-term price for oil that’s locked in.

“I can tell you it’s most likely on the way. We’re already seeing it internationally,” Wright said.

Still, for some travelers, the price is worth it to get out after the pandemic put years of plans on pause.

“That’s was driving me because I’ve been in the house for almost, well, a year and half straight,” said Mikita Singleton, who flew into RDU Wednesday. “I wasn’t going anywhere but the supermarket, so now I want to get out and do some things.”

Singleton is not alone. AAA Carolinas says that air travel bookings are still up from last year as more people are confident flying again.