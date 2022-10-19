RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer women face besides skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Officials said that in 2022, roughly “290,560 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer.”

The Strides movement “raises lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey,” according to the event’s website.

But you can help raise awareness and funding through taking part in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

It’s happening at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Briar Creek Corporate Center, 8010 Arco Corporate Drive, in Raleigh. Opening ceremony begins at 7 a.m. Parking will open at 5:30 a.m. will be in designated areas. Participants are asked to follow the signs.

