RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A human body was found in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon near Lake Wheeler Road, according to Raleigh police.

On Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., a 911 call was made from someone who said they found a dead body in Raleigh near South Saunders Street and Lake Wheeler Road.

Police said an adult man was found deceased in the woods around 150 to 200 feet from railroad tracks. Police do not know if the man died of natural causes or if foul play is expected.

A CBS 17 crew on scene said a homeless camp was nearby, but police do not know if the man was homeless.

