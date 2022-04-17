CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A lot of families took part in a traditional Easter outing after attending service at the Fortnight Brewing in Cary.

Hundreds gathered with their children to have an Easter egg hunt at the brewery. The event was made possible through a partnership with the brewery and Socks Off Entertainment.

The free event was coordinated by Ryan Cunninghan who’s the event coordinator. He said the turnout was so huge he wished he would have brought some more eggs.

The egg hunt was just one of many events this year and Cunninghan said their goal is to bring the community together.

“I think it’s important that people start making those live connections again and it’s a great place for kids to meet friends and adults to learn about new businesses and things like that as well,” he said.

