Hundreds attend March for Life event in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds expressed anti-abortion views at the March For Life in downtown Raleigh Saturday.

For Susan Holmes and her daughter Anna, this march is personal.

Anna was adopted when she was a baby.

“Her birth mother was 15 and she was violated, to put it kindly,” explained Holmes. “She went to abort the baby, and what she thought was an abortion clinic happened to be a crisis pregnancy center. Our lives got put together and we were able to adopt this miracle.”

They joined hundreds of others for the 2020 Rally and March For Life, hoping their anti-abortion message will be heard.

Participants heard speakers and carried signs.

Abortion rights activists also turned out to share their message.

Kelsea McLain says she wants to end the stigma surrounding abortions.

“We are out here to shout that we love people who have abortions. We support people; we want to help them get into those appointments, and we want to also maybe fight for a world where abortion access isn’t so difficult,” she said.

Police blocked streets and monitored the two-hour march. The two sides exchanged some words, but the event remained peaceful.

