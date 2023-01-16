RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people attended the MLK Memorial March Monday in Downtown Raleigh.

The event lasted about an hour. People walked from the front of the state Capitol building, down Fayetteville Street to the front of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. It’s one of the largest MLK Day events in the area and all generations and diverse backgrounds were represented.

“He really wanted inclusion for everyone and as you just mentioned, just to look around and see the diversity of all the people here is excellent,” said Eddie Lambert, president of the Alpha Phi Alpha Wake-Johnston county chapter.

A CBS 17 crew covering the march heard from several people who say they want to keep Dr. King’s dream alive and share his message with the upcoming generation.

“I hope that the younger generation that comes after us can continue to create a legacy so it just becomes tradition to love and help others and bring important issues to the table every single day but particularly on MLK Jr. Day,” said Caleb Barco, who attended the event representing the local chapter of Phi Beta Sigma.

The Triangle MLK Committee organized the march and they organized several events for the holiday, including the MLK Interfaith Prayer Breakfast this morning.