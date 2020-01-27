Hundreds attend Women’s March in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds headed to downtown Raleigh Sunday to make their voices heard as part of the annual Women’s March.

With signs in hand and chants ready, men, women and children took to the streets of downtown Raleigh for the Women’s March – all with a shared goal of combating discrimination, inequality and injustice.

“We have to educate ourselves, we have to know what we stand for and we have to be together to do it,” said volunteer Erin Terry.

More than a dozen people spoke during the rally, covering issues ranging from domestic violence to women’s health.

Many young faces could be spotted in the crowd. Jordan Harlow-Fields, 8, said she was excited to hold her sign, wanting to support other girls.

“I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100-percent feminist,” she said.

She enjoyed the event with her family and friends.

“I think it’s important for any issue, anything that’s right or wrong, that they learn from an early age. I don’t think it’s an adult issue. I think it’s a human rights issue,” said attendee Amy Mcleod.

Volunteers also set up booths for people to register to vote and learn more about different social issues.

Several political campaigns used the rally as a way to connect with voters.

People said the turnout and energy makes them hopeful.

“I’m really excited about what the future holds,” said Terry.

She said it’s important to speak up for your rights and for others.

“What I know ultimately is we’re better together.”

