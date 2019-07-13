Hundreds come together in Raleigh to protest migrant conditions at the U.S. border

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 200 people came together in Raleigh Friday night to protest conditions faced by immigrant families at camps along the US border.

The vigil in Raleigh was one of dozens of “Lights for Liberty” events held across the country Friday.

“As concerned citizens we’re coming forth to say ‘don’t do this is my name. It’s totally unacceptable,” said Judith Bullock who attended the vigil.

A report released Friday by House Democrats says more than 2,700 migrant childrenwere separated  from their families last year when they were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, a policy that has since been abandoned by the Trump Administration.

“It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart. This is not what our country is about,” said mom Kate Caporale at Friday’s vigil.

Friday’s vigil comes two days before a planned nationwide immigration enforcement operation on Sunday, which President Trump says will target people in the US illegally.

