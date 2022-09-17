CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work.

“Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.

That’s what the day was all about: bridging the gap between the badge and the community. But Cary Police weren’t the only ones out and about. Over a dozen other agencies set up shop and spent the day meeting people.

“Seeing some of the local agencies come around and read fellowship, come together and come up with game plans on how to serve the community,” Michael Dasher, with Wake Med Public Safety, said.

Local school leaders also came out, saying building relationship between the youngest generation and law enforcement can make a stronger community.

“We want to teach kids to be productive in their community and have fun and teach them that officers and firefighters and all these people are here to help,” Justina Barrerio, a School Director with La Petite Academy, said.

Last month, Cary was ranked the safest place to live in the entire country. Police say they work with community members every single day to make that happen, but they’re still plagued by the same challenges as many departments across the nation.

“We do have some shortages, but like everyone else, we’re finding a way to deal with what we have, like how can we use the resources we have to get the best out of those resources,” Alexander said.

Still, officers say there’s always room for improvement, and they want to make any changes needed within the agency to keep Cary the safest place to live.

“You can’t wait until something happens to take that honest look at yourself, so we are constantly reevaluating within the department,” Alexander said.

Cary Police say they are always working on their relationship with the entire community and they encourage anyone to reach out to them anytime.