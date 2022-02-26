RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of Ukrainian supporters rallied in the street in front of North Carolina’s State Capitol Saturday morning.

Their Ukrainian flags were held high as the crowd raised them in support of the country following an attack by Russia.

“For an American, imagine that you woke up and you saw that Canada was getting bombed by the U.S. — you know — its absurd,” Russian native and North Carolina resident Masha Volkova said.

The group was organized by Olena Kozlova-Pates, who is the head of the Ukrainians in the Carolinas.

“We’re grateful for any place we can meet and show our support for Ukraine. You would not believe how many people we have here — just your regular American citizens. People who have heard about the event and just came out. I can’t express how grateful we are,” she said.

The group sang Ukrainian anthems and chanted.

Many young supporters, like 14-year old Annelise Fawson, wanted to come out and make sure their voices were heard.

“People need to know and I need to share my opinion so people can know how everyone feels. So I can make a difference,” Fawson said.

Russians who now call North Carolina home also spoke out about the dangers of the tragedy happening overseas.

“I think it’s an atrocity. I don’t think it’s OK and I know a lot of other Russians are not okay with this either. We’re not represented by Putin. This is not what we want. We don’t want war with Ukraine, we want peace,” Masha Volkova said.

Since organizing Saturday’s rally, Kozlova-Pates said they have received an outpouring of donations from the community.

Another supporter said the county should fight back.

“I hope our brothers and sisters are gonna fight and I don’t know. ‘Do you want them to fight?’ Oh yeah because there is something to fight for,” Vasyl Shymonyak said.

The group plans on sending donations to Ukraine to help aid soldiers in war if things worsen.

If you would like to help donate, contact Ukrainians in the Carolinas at the link.