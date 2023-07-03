WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake Forest community celebrated Independence Day with a band Monday night. Hundreds came in droves for the town’s annual fireworks show at Heritage High School.

Food trucks offered guests treats, such as pizza in a cone, cheesecake, ice cream, and frozen drinks. Community members could then set up a spot on grass to enjoy the live band.

Amidst the food, music and lady liberty, some guests took time to reflect on what the day meant to them.

“I am just so thankful to live in this amazing country, and I feel that the Fourth of July is the time that we can celebrate that fact,” said Emily Scheve.

The Wake Forest fireworks show was one of many across North Carolina, as towns across the state began celebrating the Fourth of July days ago.