WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Several families grabbed their lawn chairs and picnic blankets while choosing to leave their cell phones and other electronics behind Sunday afternoon.

The 12th annual “Wake Forest Unplugged, Get Connected” event at Carroll Joyner Park brought families and residents together to connect while also disconnecting with their devices.

People of all ages took advantage of the free event that included live music, food trucks, games and several other fun activities.

Chair of Wake Forest Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Advisory Board, Danny Hupp said the group started the event several years ago to give citizens a moment to enjoy a beautiful day and become engaged with their surroundings and community.

“Get off your cell phones, get off your tablets… it’s hard with how things are now days but we can have some fun without having to be on social media,” said Hupp.

While the Town of Wake Forest continues to grow, Hupp said he and others want to provide more for families to become healthy, active and involved. In addition to 12 parks, Wake Forest has roughly 15 miles of greenway for people to explore and enjoy.

Ruben Wall, the Director for the Wake Forest Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources department, said the event continues to bring a large crowd each year.

“We spend most of the time on these phones and laptops and things and I think it’s important for kids and families to just step away, enjoy nature and have fun like we used to back in the day,” he added.

Wall said the outdoor gathering was also an opportunity to gather feedback from the public.

“We have 12 parks and one thing that we’re doing this year is starting the process to kick off a new masterplan to look at how we can make our facilities better,” said Wall. “For the next year, we’re going to have what we call “play it forward,” where citizens can provide input on how they want their parks to look, what they want in the future, how they want their parks to grow.”

By scanning a QR code, taking a survey and writing down feedback on information boards, Wall said the department hopes to hear from residents.

“It’s important that the citizens tell us what they want, these are their facilities, they belong to them,” he said. “We just take care of them.”

Wall said Sunday’s event was an opportunity to give residents a moment to unplug, but also build community.

“You know, we all went through something with COVID and now we’re back out enjoying ourselves, and I think we have a different appreciation for what we have and the amenities that we have here in this town.”