GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of customers were without power for a couple of hours following a two-vehicle crash in Garner on Monday night.

According to the Garner Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:37 p.m. on Aversboro Road near Timber Drive, which is near the entrance to Lowes Foods.

One of the vehicles involved hit a power pole as a result of the crash, knocking out power to many surrounding businesses, homes and traffic lots in the area, police said.

A child was taken to the hospital out of precaution, but only suffered minor injuries, according to police. Duke Energy arrived on scene shortly after receiving notification about the crash, police said.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, nearly 470 customers lost power in the surrounding area.

Police said crews are currently working on restoring power.