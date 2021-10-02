Hundreds march for abortion rights in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people poured into the streets of downtown Raleigh Saturday to take part in the Rally for Abortion Justice.

It’s an issue some people like 70-year-old Joyce Baird say they have been fighting for their entire lives.

“I was 20 years old when Roe v. Wade was codified and when I was in the 8th grade I had a friend who became pregnant and she disappeared,” Baird said. “Her parents sent her off to a place to have the baby and we never saw her again. It was a heart-wrenching experience so it’s very personal to me.”

The demonstration was one of hundreds across the country that happened in response to SB8 in Texas which bans abortions after six weeks and allows anyone who performs or aids with one to be sued, even offering a cash reward for informants.

Some anti-abortion demonstrators said they agree with it.

“It was so exciting to hear that we are making progress in overturning Roe v Wade and just eliminating abortion for our country and spread awareness that pre-born children are human beings that deserve rights just as much as you and me,” said Lydia Taylor, who is with Students for Life of America.

An abortion rights group also called on the U.S. Congress to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act which would allow a person to decide for themselves to continue or end a pregnancy.

Baird hopes Saturday’s actions help create change so she doesn’t have to rally for this cause again in the future.

“I thought we had fought that battle and won it but we haven’t. Young girls better wake up because if they don’t fight for this right it’s going to be taken away,” said Baird.