RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday is day two of the Apex Legends Global Series Championship at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, but setting up for the gaming competition that’s bringing thousands of new faces to the area was no easy feat.

“Behind the scenes is the brain of the operation, it’s how it all works,” Joe Lynch with Entertainment Arts said.

Over 100 players, over 300 computers, thousands of fans – and it’s all for four days of the championship.

“It’s the most complicated set up I’ve ever seen or have ever been a part of,” Lynch said.

Fans see the gaming action happening on the big screen, but it all actually happens behind the stage and the screens. That’s where dozens of workers are putting the show on.

“We have graphics, the tape room that does live replays and playback, we even have high-spec gaming PCs, which act as our observers and spectators for game lobbies,” Jorell Cacation, with EA, said.

It’s something that PNC Arena has never held before, and so the six days of set up before the competition started on Thursday essentially meant rebuilding some of the arena to handle a tournament of this type, with hundreds of servers, monitors, and more.

“We needed to build an infrastructure where we could take out all of those feeds, pull the things that we needed, insert them at the right time, and then send them out again,” Lynch explained.

Crews even added two massive screens next to the main screen at the arena.

“We brought those in, it’s about 1,406, or exactly 1,406 LED panels,” Lynch said.

Every electronic detail of the competition was planned, including the exact monitors that each team plays on.

“They’re 24.5 inches wide, which is actually the way the professionals like to see it so they can see the whole screen,” Jeff Palumbo, with Lenovo, said.

All of that work was for a seamless streaming experience for the fans watching the game, but also for the players who have worked for years to get here.

“[It is] more than anything I could even imagine, when you play on the main stage, and you look up and see the crowd and everything, it’s surreal,” one player who goes by Rambeau, said.

The tournament runs through Sunday with $2 million in prize money on the line.