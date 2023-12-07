WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Santa Claus is known for traveling the world, and Thursday night he did some work in our area thanks to some special helpers and the Wake Forest Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department.

Santa called more than 300 children in Wake Forest and surrounding municipalities Thursday night. Parks department officials coordinated the list of calls, and the more than a dozen volunteers spent two hours making calls from Joyner Park Community Center and Wake Forest Town Hall.

Due to the high volume of calls, Santa brought phone operators straight from the North Pole with him.

Sandy Thomason has been a “North Pole phone operator” for several years.

“Oh gosh, the Christmas spirit, the magic through the children’s eyes is just amazing and they get so excited to talk to Santa on the telephone,” Thomason said. “So, it’s just very rewarding.”

She recognizes Santa’s job takes a lot of skill.

“You do have a few children that are very shy, they won’t say much, and the Santa Claus does his best to try to bring them out,” Thomason said. “And then you have some that are so excited and others that have a hard time talking into the telephone, so it’s just a variety of responses from the children, but they’re all so precious.”

Santa has been making calls with the help of town officials for more than a decade, asking children what they want for Christmas and even delivering special requests from their parents.

Hearing the children at the other end of the line is why Katy Doyle is back for a second year as an operator.

“I hope to continue because I love the kids and they’re so fun to talk to and they love telling Santa how good they’ve been,” Doyle said.

If Santa wasn’t able to reach your house, the Town of Wake Forest also has a mailbox setup downtown that goes straight to the North Pole. It’s located at South White St. and East Jones Ave.

The deadline to send a letter is Dec. 22nd.