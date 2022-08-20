RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of guns are now being stored by the Raleigh Police Department after their gun buy-back program brought out more people than they expected.

The event was held on Saturday outside of the Mount Peace Baptist Church, with groups present who said they want to make a difference.

“I just believe that less guns in communities, and underserved communities, results in lower gun violence,” said Tony Griffin with Kappa Alpha Psi.

Groups at the event said having a larger turnout than expected was a good thing.

“It’s saying that people here in Raleigh hear the message that we want to be safe when we go to church, when we go to school, when we go to the movie theater,” said Gerald Givens Jr., president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.

“To know that folks are here, they’re here to make a positive change, to increase safety in their homes, that’s exactly what we’re looking for,” Megan Delaney, with Moms Demand Action, said.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said her department has seen what she calls a slight uptick in violence, and she believes getting guns off the street is one way to combat the violence.

But it’s not the only way, she said.

“We’re looking at repeat offenders, just like we did with indictments with the District Attorney’s Office, we’re also looking at problem locations where we see repeated incidents of crime,” Patterson said.

Groups CBS 17 spoke with said they’re not against responsible gun ownership, but they are for getting guns out of the hands of potential criminals.

“Guns can be stolen, and of course, those guns, when people steal guns, usually use them to commit an act of crime, particularly, violent, violent crimes,” Griffin said.

Raleigh Police were offering up to $200 for each gun depending on the condition and type of gun.

The guns that were collected will be stored by the department for some time before eventually being destroyed.