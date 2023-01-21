RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally.

The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department.

It is not known who the person is.

Police said several of their officers, including one of their police helicopters, were monitoring the event.

Raleigh police said the rally has no relation to the police department.

The riders were heading north on Capital Blvd. Their destination is not known.

CBS 17 is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.