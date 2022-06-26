CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Several hundred people carrying signs gathered outside Cary Town Hall Sunday.

The sounds of chants and cheers rang throughout the downtown area as the group marched up and down Academy Street.

Xena Gray, who helped organize the event, said she only anticipated a crowd of 25 to 50 people to show up Sunday.

She was overwhelmed when she saw the large number of people who actually showed up.

“It’s really heartwarming… Honestly looking out and seeing hundreds of people — if not, a thousand,” Gray said. “It just grew and shows that people really care that people want safe access to abortion.”

Gray said the best way to fight for change is to be persistent. She said it was great to see people like North Carolina State Senator Wiley Nickel show up, but she also hopes more will be done at the forefront when it comes to making change.

Nocha Van Thielen, a Cary resident who showed her support Sunday, said the issue is very personal to her.

Van Thielen said she had to have an abortion after having a miscarriage and wants to protect other women.

She said she attended the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. a few years ago and says the fire to protect women’s rights has reignited.

MiKinzie Potter, who also attended Sunday’s event with friends, couldn’t help but get emotional.

“My grandmother fought for these same exact rights and now she’s watching me out here doing the same thing.” She took a moment to pause and then added, “It breaks her heart and it breaks ours.”

Potter said she believes the recent Supreme Court decision is not just gender-specific, but one that impacts everyone.

“The more people talk about it, the more people that protest, the more that people come and support. Hopefully, it will go back to the way it’s supposed to be,” Potter said.