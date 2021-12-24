Hundreds of volunteers help hand out 1,200 Christmas Eve meals at Raleigh Rescue Mission

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This year Scott Cannon spent Christmas Eve with his family volunteering at the Raleigh Rescue Mission.

“New tradition,” Cannon said.

Hundreds of volunteers from both Raleigh Rescue Mission and Southeast Raleigh Table distributed 1,200 meals on Christmas Eve.

Helping out at the rescue mission was something that wouldn’t have crossed Cannon’s mind a year ago.

“I might have been more Scrooge, but there is hope for Scrooges in the world,” he said.

The death of his 93-year-old father-in-law within the last year, who dedicated his life to community service, inspired him to give back.

“Being able to volunteer and do something like this, you can kind of do something from the heart, it’s just fulfilling to know at least one day out of the year somebody is going to get a meal,” Cannon said.

Turkey, dressing, mash potatoes, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, and pie was given out with a card that said “You are loved!”

John Luckett, the CEO of the Raleigh Rescue Mission said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a greater need for meals.

“So, when we take a meal to somebody’s door and say ‘Merry Christmas’ that’s huge, because they may not have been interacting with some of their family for over a year or longer,” Luckett said.

The pandemic has also stirred up the spirit of giving in people. He said more people are offering up their time and resources to be a blessing to others.