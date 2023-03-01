RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was the hottest ticket in town at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh Wednesday evening.

“She’s doing a tap number with her school. It’s our second time doing it as a school, but her first time performing. It has been very exciting,” explained Heather Garner.

Garner’s daughter, Katelyn, performed Wednesday. The Garner family was among hundreds of families that packed the venue for the annual Pieces of Gold event.

“It’s nice to get out and do something positive. Lift the spirits a little bit and have a good time,” said Travis Grantham.

Grantham’s daughter, Keimora Boyette, who is a fourth-grader at East Garner Elementary School also performed.

The event showcases the musical, singing and dancing talents of more than 1,200 Wake County students.

“Beyoncé, Drake, Taylor Swift, they are all on stage. Along with Serena Williams and Michael Jordan because the arts impact everyone,” said Jenn McEwen, president and CEO of the United Arts Council of Wake County

This is the 40th year for Pieces of Gold. Governor Roy Cooper and the First Lady were also in attendance.

“All three of our children participated in theatre,” Cooper said. “Now, when there’s so much competition in the schools for things, sometimes the arts get pushed to the side. We cannot let that happen,” he stated.

It was midweek showcase, that’s what Boyette’s sister Kaia said she wouldn’t have missed.

“I’m proud of her. It has been a long week,” Kaia Boyette said.

Money from ticket sales go directly for WCPSS arts education programs.