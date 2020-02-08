Hundreds participate in 2020 Moral March in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2008, Leslie Boyd lost her son Michael.

“I know what it is to lose something you love to this kind of injustice,” said Boyd.

The 33-year-old had a birth defect that led to colon cancer.

He couldn’t get access to the screenings he needed or treatment — until it was too late, Boyd said.

“Before he died, I promised him I would fight for healthcare for everyone and that’s what I’ve done since the day he died and I won’t stop until everybody has access,” said Boyd.

That’s why she took part in the 14th annual Moral March on Raleigh and Historic Thousands on Jones Street.

Hundreds came together in downtown Raleigh on Saturday for the event.

They all had their own reasons to march.

“To look back on history and where you were and how you affected change, so that’s the main reason I’m out here,” said Tre Dennis.

The march is put on by the NAACP and coalition partners. This year’s theme was, “When we vote, we win.”

Attendees and organizers highlighted voter rights and the overall importance of voting.

“Everything affects us in one way or another, like healthcare and different problems facing other minority groups. They’re all interconnected,” said Joyce Malanda.

Advocates urged people to vote so they could contribute to positive change.

“All of our liberations are intertwined. We can’t be complicit in this,” said Micaela Campbell.



Along with healthcare, immigration, war and workers’ rights were some of the other issues discussed.

“It makes me happy. I love that people are coming out and being in the street to raise their voices for justice. It’s so important,” said Boyd.

Dontae Sharpe also spoke at the event. He was freed from prison last year after serving a life sentence for a murder in Pitt County he didn’t commit.

More headlines from CBS17.com: