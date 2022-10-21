RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement, family, and the Raleigh community paid their respects to Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres Friday night when his visitation was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh.

Torres, 29, was on his way to work when he was shot and killed outside his home last week. He’s one of five people killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood on October 13.

Torres’ obituary said he lived a simplistic and loving life. He’s described as a family man who helped his wife cook dinner and would run errands.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin attended the visitation.

“The family is doing how you would expect, they’re grief stricken, they’re sad, but they’re sticking together, and they’re there for each other,” Baldwin said.

That family is now missing a brother, a son, a husband, and a father. Torres leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

“There’s a book in the casket, ‘Every Girl Needs a Daddy,’ and that’s when I lost it,” Baldwin said.

Before joining the Raleigh Police Department, Torres was in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than four years.

Michael Brady of Raleigh did not know Torres personally but was among the hundreds who attended the visitation.

“We just felt it was right that we should be here,” he said. “It gets into that idea, once a Marine always a Marine”

Four other people from Brady’s Marine Corps League Detachment paid their respects.

“Our detachment commandant AJ Pitts felt that it was proper that some of us should be here and pay respects to him, pay last respects and give him a salute, and then we got to meet some of his family,” Brady said.

Torres also loved movies, video games, and was a die-hard New York Knicks and New York Jets fan.

There are more than 500 tributes to Torres in his online obituary. Many remember him for being a great friend and always smiling.

Someone he worked with in high school wrote, “I am now almost 28 years old and still remember Gabe’s radiating positive energy and happiness every time we worked together.”

He’s also being remembered for his service to Raleigh.

One person wrote that Officer Torres responded to their house on October 12, the day before Torres’ death and said, “I met this man for 30 minutes and he impacted me. He wanted to make a difference and he will, before and after his death.”

Torres’ funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church. Video from the service will be livestreamed. More information can be found here.

