RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of volunteers helped feed thousands of people Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“It’s a day of service and it’s what it’s all about, helping people all over. He was for all people, all of the time,” said volunteer Tina Cothran.

Volunteers partnered with Rise Against Hunger to package 150,000 meals to help food insecurity worldwide.

Volunteers packaged items like rice, dehydrated vegetables and soy.

“We put a cup of soy in, a scoop of vegetables, and then a cup of rice,” said Cothran.

All of this contributing to Rise Against Hunger’s Mission to feed millions of people all around the world.

“We wanted to give back to the community, to think about all the amazing things that Martin Luther King brought to our world, to our country and we’re happy to give a little back,” said volunteer Andy McKay.

About 800 people in Triangle volunteered with Rise Against Hunger Monday alone.

Hundreds gathered at a Rise Against Hunger meal-packing event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Raleigh. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

The organization says as many as 783 million people in the world don’t have enough nutritious food to live a healthy life, that means one in 10 people go to bed hungry each night. Here’s more information about the organization and how you can pitch in, too.