Hundreds protest proposed quarry near Umstead State Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, hundreds gathered at Umstead State Park to voice concerns about a proposed quarry that could be built on nearby land.

RDU Airport owns the land, but has agreed to lease it out.

It’s been an issue gaining a lot of attention this year, with many people saying they want to stop the quarry from being built while protecting and expanding the park.

“We have a voice,” Raleigh resident Jeff House said.

Saturday’s rally was organized by the Umstead Coalition and Triangle Off-Road Cyclists.

“It’s a resource we just don’t need to infringe upon,” House said. “The quarry itself, the economic, commercial need for the quarry does not outweigh the usefulness of the park and the free open space.”

Earlier this year, the RDU Airport Authority voted to approve a 25-year mineral rights lease to Wake Stone, taking the next steps in eventually allowing the company to build a private quarry on 100 acres of public land next to Umstead.

According to the authority, money from the lease would help with airport operations.

“We don’t have a lot of green space where people can recreate and get out their frustrations,” Laura Wilkins, supporter of the Umstead Coalition said.

Wilkins calls Umstead a special place, and is concerned if the quarry is built.

“Am I breathing in quarry particles as I’m running my long run on a weekend? Or as I’m cycling? Is that dangerous,” Wilkins said.

Stephanie Hawco, RDU Airport Authority Director of Media Relations, issued a statement to CBS 17 Saturday in response to rally regarding RDU’s land-lease agreement with Wake Stone:

“Much of the information circulated by this coalition to date has been inaccurate and misleading. RDU continues to comply with all state and federal laws while pursuing creative ways to raise nearly $4 billion for critical infrastructure identified in our Vision 2040 master plan such as a new runway, more gates and better amenities.”

State Senator Wiley Nickel said his concern is protecting the park, and believes the choice should be up to people living in the area and elected officials.

“This is land that the public owns, and we should be able to decide what we do with it,” Nickel said.

Meanwhile, Wilkins believes there needs to be more open conversation about the issue.

Organizers also held a movie screening of a film titled, “400 Feet Down: Misguided Authority and the Fight to #StopRDUQuarry.” Organizers said they plan on holding another screening of the film in August.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now