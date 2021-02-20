Hundreds receive COVID-19 vaccination at mass clinic at PNC Arena in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public Health Department held another mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PNC Arena on Saturday.

Despite inclement weather causing delays in shipments of supply, the health department managed to set aside enough doses to keep all 1,450 appointments.

“Across the country we’ve had a ton of weather. That did affect distribution, but we were able to maintain the schedule that we had for the PNC Arena,” said Darshan Patel, emergency management team leader for Wake County Public Health.

Cheryl Vo drove her mom to her vaccine appointment. Vo said she was on the vaccine waitlist for about a month.

“It took a little while, but I’m glad that she’s finally gotten her spot in line,” she added, “It’s a piece of mind yeah, because she’s high risk, she’s older, and we want to be able to get back to our normal lives and we really can’t do that until we know that she’s safe.”

The Heasley’s are hoping for that, too. Beth Heasley is a nurse and is fully vaccinated. But her husband Randy just got his first dose at Saturday’s clinic.

“We feel fortunate,” said Randy. “I’m looking forward to the second one just to keep on keeping on.”

After two years of cancer treatment and a recent bad car accident, the Healsey’s are hopeful the near future will be filled with travel plans, not appointments.

“He was sick for two years, so we didn’t travel for two years,” said Beth. “So this summer was gonna be our year, our summer to travel. So we haven’t seen family for over two years, we’re waiting for that.”

As long as the vaccine supply keeps coming, the Wake County Public Health Department will continue holding mass vaccine clinics at PNC Arena.

“As long as vaccine supplies continue to come through to Wake County, we will continue to do this a few times a week,” said Patel. “Our numbers will continue to fluctuate but we are looking to continue to build capacity as long as supply cooperates with us.”