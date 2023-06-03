RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh community is hosting dozens of events this weekend to celebrate Pride Month.

On Saturday, under clear blue skies, a flash of rainbows glinted across the gravel path at Dorothea Dix Park.

“It’s a 5k run where we are celebrating anyone and everyone within our community, anyone who will come from far and wide. Every type of person is welcome here,” said Blakely Warren.

Warren is a volunteer coordinator for the Run for Love 5k, sponsored by Runologie and Trophy Brewing.

For the fourth year of the event, hundreds of people showed up bright and early to run for their community.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

“We’ve just always been super supportive of the community as allies. We just want to do what we can to show that there is support and there’s love out there for everybody,” said Kyle Brashear, who was running in the fun run for the first time.

It’s a time when participants said they believe it’s more important than ever to show their support, as state lawmakers look to pass a transgender athlete bill and companies like Target and Bud Light face backlash for their LGBTQ products and partnerships.

“It doesn’t matter who you are. And we’ve always grown up that way and that’s what we believe. It doesn’t matter who you are, what you are, or what you believe,” said Brashear.

These runners said they believe in love.

“You can love anyone. You can love everyone. You know, this this shouldn’t have a political bias,” said Warren. “I hope that people feel supported. I hope that they feel that their community is behind them. I hope that they feel that they have someone that they can turn to, which is everyone that’s been running alongside them.”