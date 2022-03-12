RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of people and even four-legged friends came out Saturday to celebrate the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Raleigh — two years after COVID-19 forced the event to close down.

“I am so excited it’s finally here,” said parade-goer Nancy Grubb.

And she wasn’t the only one. Many families lined Wilmington Street all the way down to West Lenior Street anxiously awaiting the parade.

The parade started promptly at 10:30 a.m. Children and families cheered as the bagpipes and drums were played.

Faye Hildebran and Grubb said they have been going to this parade for years and now that it is back they were not missing their chance to participate.

“We are so excited to be able to do this again finally,” Hildebran said.

“We’ve been waiting for two years! We had our traditional crispy cream and now we are here to see it all,” Grubb said proudly in a festive spirit.

But for parade-goers like Mosby Carter – he and his siblings were looking for the man with the pot of gold.

“The leprechauns,” Carter said.

His dad, Richard Carter, said coming to the event two years after COVID hit was the best way to celebrate how far we have come.

“Yeah, it’s nice to be out here. I think the whole scare is not as hyped as it was. Everything seems a little more mellowed down,” Carter said.

Other dads like Joey Hoying, showed their holiday spirit by wearing a bright green wig and festive t-shirt, celebrating the parade with his two children.

“We love seeing the Irish dance, the bagpipes, and just all the different floats — the kids love,” he said.

Even first-timer, Larry Davison, drove 147 miles to participate.

“We’re from Richmond, Virginia and we saw online about the parade and we wanted to visit and see it,” Davison said.

For more information on the parade or to stay up to date on future events click here: https://raleighstpats.org/