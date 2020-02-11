RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 500 customers were without power Tuesday morning in east Raleigh after an SUV slammed into a power pole and damaged the equipment.
The crash occurred around 4:40 a.m. at New Bern Avenue and Corporation Parkway near the Circle K convenience store.
According to Duke Energy, more than 490 customers were without power from Corporation Parkway to N. New Hope Road. The company estimates power will be restored in the area by 6:45 a.m.
Police said they’re not sure if the driver was injured in the crash or if anyone else was in the vehicle because no one was found at the scene of the crash.
The wreck is considered a hit-and-run at this point, according to police.
The crash has caused traffic issues in the area.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- The latest social media craze: Broom Challenge
- NCDOT lowers speed limit, puts up sign outside Durham high school after CBS 17 report
- Hundreds without power after hit-and-run crash takes down power pole in Raleigh
- Lawmaker balks at annual cost to operate border surveillance blimps dubbed ‘eyes in the sky’
- All but 1 lane of North Avenue to close in Wake Forest as crews remove storm-damaged tree
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now