Hundreds without power after hit-and-run crash takes down power pole in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 500 customers were without power Tuesday morning in east Raleigh after an SUV slammed into a power pole and damaged the equipment.

The crash occurred around 4:40 a.m. at New Bern Avenue and Corporation Parkway near the Circle K convenience store.

According to Duke Energy, more than 490 customers were without power from Corporation Parkway to N. New Hope Road. The company estimates power will be restored in the area by 6:45 a.m.

Police said they’re not sure if the driver was injured in the crash or if anyone else was in the vehicle because no one was found at the scene of the crash.

The wreck is considered a hit-and-run at this point, according to police.

The crash has caused traffic issues in the area.

