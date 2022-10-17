MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – If you were planning to hop on Raleigh-Durham International’s nonstop to Fort Myers, Florida, forget about it.

Thanks to Hurricane Ian, “Avelo Airlines’s plans for RDU are being cut in half, as a scheduled flight to Fort Myers, Florida, has officially been scrapped from the lineup,” an official release said on Monday.

When Hurricane Ian devastated Florida earlier this month, the flight disappeared from websites and RDU’s nonstop destination list.

“This includes RDU-RSW and a host of others on the East Coast,” an airline spokeswoman said. “Due to complications caused by Hurricane Ian to the Fort Myers Airport and the surrounding areas, Avelo is focusing their flight efforts from RDU to New Haven.”

Avelo made its RDU debut with a nonstop to New Haven, Connecticut, earlier in the year.

RDU first notified travelers it would open its nonstop flight to Fort Myers on Aug. 25 with the first of its flights beginning the week of Nov. 11.

The spokeswoman did not comment on whether Avelo/American would consider reopening nonstop flights to Fort Myers once cleanup from Hurricane Ian is completed.