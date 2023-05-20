RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Carolina Hurricanes continue their longest playoff run in several seasons, the team is continuing to inspire the younger generation to play hockey.

One of the Triangle’s youth hockey programs says they have well over 1,000 players.

With the Canes in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2019, kids across the area are hoping to follow in their footsteps.

“When I started, they were good and then they got into their playoff streak and then I kinda took it a little more seriously,” said Trystan Hanna, a U16 player in the Polar Hurricanes Hockey League.

Hanna is one of around 1,200 players in the league, a number organizers say has continued to grow.

“Oh, it’s exploding, it’s so much fun with these kids,” says Chet Ullrich, the youth hockey director for the league.

Ullrich has seen the sport grow exponentially since the Hurricanes moved to Raleigh from Hartford. Before the team was in town, he says Raleigh youth hockey occupied a single ice rink and small arena.

Now, the Polar Hurricanes Hockey League has five locations in several communities.

“We’re doubling over the last five years, it’s been unbelievable,” he said.

Coaches attribute some of that growth to the success of the Hurricanes in recent years. The team has competed in the playoffs each year since they failed to qualify during the 2017-18 season.

“I’ve noticed that when the Canes have good years, those years, you do see a swell in the ranks, and they’ve been a pretty good product the past few years, and it’s exciting times,” said Drew Fawcett, a coach.

“Watching the Hurricanes, those kids absolutely just, they find their favorite player and they follow them throughout their career, but the Hurricanes are really involved in the community,” Ullrich added.

The league has also continued to add additional age groups to keep up with the demand, including adding a 16U league.

Ullrich says Raleigh continues to disprove the misconception that hockey can’t be successful in the South.

“Hockey doesn’t only work in the South, it’s amazing in the South. Because you can go play like these guys are right now, you’re on the ice in one-minute, next minute you’re in shorts and a t-shirt.”

Ullrich said the Polar Hurricanes Hockey League’s summer camp for this year filled up in a matter of a few days.