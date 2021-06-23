Husband of missing Sampson County woman arrested following multi-county chase, family members confirm

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)– A man who was wanted for questioning in his wife’s disappearance has been arrested following a chase, family members confirmed.

The chase started Wednesday around noon on Interstate 40 west in Johnston County and ended in Wake County near the Jones Sausage Road exit.

Photo following the chase on I-40

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the chase started when Four Oaks police officers in Johnston County noticed a vehicle that may have been involved with a missing person’s case.

The officers started to pursue the vehicle, which led them briefly into Sampson County, back through Johnston County, and ended in Wake County along I-40 when troopers deployed spike strips, North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Family members of Kiara Renee Wiggins, 39, of Roseboro, who was reported missing, told CBS 17 they saw Carl Earl Andre Wiggins being arrested following the chase on I-40.

Kiara Wiggins’ mother, Lora Beamon, said she last heard her daughter’s voice on Mother’s Day.

After neither Beamon nor her children were able to get in touch with her, they reported Kiara missing on June 18. Beamon said her son-in-law, Carl Earl Wiggins, wasn’t helping to find her.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office was trying to track him down to see what he knows about his wife’s disappearance. A warrant was out for Carl Wiggins after the sheriff’s office said he stole a 2003 Ford Excursion from Bladen County on June 17. That’s the day before Kiara was reported missing.