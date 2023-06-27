RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband and wife are displaced after a fire in Raleigh early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

On Tuesday at 2:10 a.m., fire officials responded to a blaze in the 1000 block of Newburgh Circle, which is on the border of Raleigh and Garner. After arriving, firefighters saw significant amounts of smoke and flames coming from the house.

Officials said the home sustained significant damage that displaced two residents. The fire is under investigation, but officials believe the cause is weather related as thunderstorms moved through the Triangle Monday evening.

No one was injured.