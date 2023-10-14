RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Among more than a dozen wrecks reported Saturday morning and early afternoon, at least one crash caused massive traffic back-ups near Durham.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. along Interstate 40 at N.C. 55, which is exit 278, in Durham, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash appeared to involve a pickup truck and a car. The wreck caused backups in both directions of I-40.

Durham police responded to the crash and an ambulance was also at the scene. CBS 17 has reached out to Durham police for information about the wreck, which was cleared by 1:40 p.m.

NCDOT image

Several crashes were reported along highways in the Triangle Saturday as rain fell — some of it heavy at times.

The Raleigh Police Department watch commander said there had been about 15 crashes as “a conservative estimate” by 1:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported in any of the Raleigh crashes, police said.

No other information was available about the I-40 wreck.