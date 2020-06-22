I-40 reopens after crash in construction zone halts traffic near Garner

1  of  2
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 blocked traffic in both directions in a construction zone near Garner Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. near exit 306, which is the exit for U.S. 70 Business.

Traffic is stopped in the eastbound lanes.

The wreck itself appears to be in westbound lanes and initially blocked both lanes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Traffic sensors and cameras in the area show both directions of I-40 at a standstill.

The left lane heading west reopened around 5 p.m. The highway reopened by 6:30 p.m.

There was no information about injuries or how the crash happened.

