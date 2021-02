RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lanes on Interstate 40 near Raleigh were closed Saturday afternoon after a crash that damaged the median guardrail.

The wreck was reported just after 3 p.m. and closed the two left lanes headed west on I-40 at Aviation Parkway, which is exit 285, according to the NCDOT.

The left lane headed east was also closed.

It appears from NC DOT cameras that two vehicles were involved.

Officials say the highway should be clear by 5 p.m.