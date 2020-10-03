Crash with injuries closes I-40 east for an hour near Airport Blvd.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash along Interstate 40 in Wake County shut down eastbound traffic for about an hour Friday night near Airport Boulevard.

The wreck was reported just after 8:45 p.m. along I-40 near exit 384, Airport Boulevard, just east of Interstate 540, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck, which has injuries, involved two SUVs that collided with each other, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials said that all but one of the eastbound lanes were closed, but images from the scene appeared to show all lanes were closed and heavy traffic in the area.

The highway reopened around 9:45 p.m., but heavy congestion remained in the area.

More headlines from CBS17.com: