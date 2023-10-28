RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crashes are causing traffic problems along Interstate 40 heading into the Triangle Saturday afternoon ahead of game time in Raleigh for North Carolina State University football.

A crash along eastbound I-40 near Wade Avenue in Raleigh around 12:05 p.m. closed three right lanes just before the split at Wade Avenue for about 35 minutes. The lanes reopened just before 12:40 p.m.

There were also traffic slowdowns on I-40 in Orange County north of Chapel Hill.

In a stretch that is under construction from Orange County into Durham County, eastbound I-40 traffic was slowed to a crawl from NC. 86 to just past the Farrington Road exit.

Two crashes at 12:15 p.m. closed lanes in both directions of I-40 near N.C. 54 and Erwin Road (mile 269) near the Orange/Durham county line. The two wrecks were both cleared by 12:55 p.m.

I-40 eastbound backed up because of a crash near Wade Avenue Saturday afternoon. NCDOT image

N.C. State is playing Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium at 2 p.m.