RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Overnight lane closures have been announced for Interstate 40 from southeast Raleigh to Clayton.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the closure is part of the widening of I-40. Crews will be installing bridge girders on the new flyover bridge from Interstate 440 east to I-40 east.
The closure will be in effect tonight from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday and then again at midnight until 5 a.m. on Friday. Drivers won’t be able to travel I-40 east to I-440 west.
A detour will direct drivers down I-40 east to exit 303/Jones Sausage Road to turn around and take I-40 west to exit 301 to get to I-440 west.
Allow extra time to navigate the detour during the work zone.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Devastating new video explores site of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
- Mom of 4 who went missing after texting ‘some guys have me’ has been found, police say
- Wednesday Fur-cast | January 29
- I-40/I-440 junction in southeast Raleigh to close overnight Wednesday, Thursday
- Local driver urges NCDOT to fix massive bump on US-70 in Durham
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now