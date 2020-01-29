I-40/I-440 junction in southeast Raleigh to close overnight Wednesday, Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Overnight lane closures have been announced for Interstate 40 from southeast Raleigh to Clayton.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the closure is part of the widening of I-40. Crews will be installing bridge girders on the new flyover bridge from Interstate 440 east to I-40 east.

The closure will be in effect tonight from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday and then again at midnight until 5 a.m. on Friday. Drivers won’t be able to travel I-40 east to I-440 west.

A detour will direct drivers down I-40 east to exit 303/Jones Sausage Road to turn around and take I-40 west to exit 301 to get to I-440 west.

Allow extra time to navigate the detour during the work zone.

More headlines from CBS17.com: