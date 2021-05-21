After several lanes closed, I-40 reopens near Avent Ferry Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lanes were closed in both directions of Interstate 40 for at least 30 minutes after a vehicle crash in Raleigh during rush hour Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5:25 p.m. along I-40 near Avent Ferry Road, which is near mile marker 295.

All lanes were reopened by 6:10 p.m., but the westbound shoulder was still closed.

In earlier video from the scene, a vehicle appeared to be overturned in the inner lanes.

During the worst lane closures, all but one lane headed east was closed while at least two lanes headed west were open.

During the height of the traffic problems, vehicles appeared to be backed up for at least two miles in each direction, according to NCDOT maps and cameras.

Raleigh police said no one was injured. The highway should be completely clear by 7:27 p.m.