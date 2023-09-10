RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two lanes of Interstate 40 are closed in Raleigh after a tanker truck jackknifed Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. along I-40 eastbound just past the Wade Avenue exit, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The area, which is at mile marker 289, is in a work zone.

Images from the DOT camera at Trinity Road showed a tractor-trailer tanker truck that was jackknifed, blocking two lanes. The far right lane appears to still be open.

Raleigh police said one person suffered a minor injury. Police said they were not sure if another vehicle was involved in the crash.

Traffic is backed up past the split at Wade Avenue and nearly to Harrison Avenue.

Police said crews and officers are the scene are waiting for a heavy-duty tow truck to arrive and remove the tanker truck from the highway.

The NCDOT said the highway should be clear by 8 p.m.